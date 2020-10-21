Broadway for Biden's IN OUR AMERICA Streams Tonight; Nathan Lane and Billy Porter Join Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place tonight at 8:00pm EST.

Broadway for Biden's all-star virtual fundraiser In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation streams tonight, Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00pm EST. The two-hour concert will stream on the NowThis YouTube and Facebook platforms. While the event is free, donations to the Biden Victory Fund are encouraged via InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

Joining the extensive list of talent who will appear are Ron Cephas Jones, Lourds Lane, Nathan Lane, Nikki Massoud, Peppermint, Billy Porter, and SEVAN. Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul will also make appearances, in addition to the previously announced voting tights advocate Stacey Abrams, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, and 15-year old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor. Douglas McGrath (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) has joined the writing team.

An array of original material has been created for the evening, including never-before-seen stagings of beloved Broadway musical numbers, previews of Broadway-bound productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future. In Our America will feature written contributions by Chad Beguelin, Jacob Burns, Maggie Cassella, David Henry Hwang, Tony Kushner, Douglas McGrath, Lynn Nottage, Robert O'Hara, Kate Rigg, José Rivera, Stacey Rose, Aurin Squire, DeLanna Studi, Paula Vogel, and John Waters.

Liesl Tommy, director of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, is In Our America's director. The show features original choreography by Grady Bowman, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Ray Mercer, and Abbey O'Brien, with music direction by Jason Michael Webb and orchestrations by Chris Boardman and Charlie Rosen. Sean MacLaughlin serves as director of photography.

In Our America will feature the talents of (full list): Terence Archie, Tala Ashe, Derrick Baskin, Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Benanti, Alex Boniello, Layla Capers, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, Nikki Renée Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Eisa Davis, Sheila Kay Davis, André De Shields, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Matt Doyle, Michael Emerson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Celia Rose Gooding, John Goodman, Jin Ha, James Harkness, William Jackson Harper, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, Aisha Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Keyes, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Norman Lear, Quentin Oliver Lee, John Leguizamo, Telly Leung, Selenis Leyva, Judith Light, Sky Lakota Lynch, Taylor Mac, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo, Okieriete Onaodowan, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Fiona Morgan Quinn, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Chita Rivera, Nicolette Robinson, Dee Roscioli, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Walter Russell III, George Salazar, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Rashidra Scott, Jimmy Smits, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jayden Theopile, Nasia Thomas, Skye Dakota Turner, Leslie Uggams, Marlon Wayans, Rebecca Covington Webber, BD Wong, Karen Ziemba, the casts of Kiss My Aztec, KPOP, Missing Peace, and SIX, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the In Our America dancers.

To sign up for more information, visit InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

