Broadway Ticket Buyers and The John Gore Organization Donate $1 Million To BC/EFA

When theaters across the country shut down in March, countless theater fans who had previously purchased tickets to Broadway and national touring shows suddenly had their plans canceled. In an act of unparalleled generosity, Broadway Across America gave purchasers the option to donate the value of their unused tickets to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The John Gore Organization this week added to their customers' goodwill, bringing the total donation to Broadway Cares to an astounding $1 million.

"We are overwhelmingly grateful for the staggering generosity of our ticket buyers," said John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. "It is wonderful to see thousands of individuals making the choice to support those in need."

"When we launched this initiative, we understood we had a unique opportunity to help, but we had no idea how many people would contribute their tickets and join in our efforts to help the arts community," said Lauren Reid, chief operating officer of the John Gore Organization. Reid also is a member of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees. "We're overjoyed to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as they continue providing lifesaving grants across the country, in all the cities we serve."

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said: "Because of every theater fan who chose to support this kind-hearted effort and all our friends at Broadway Across America and Broadway.com, countless people are now receiving healthy meals, lifesaving medication and emergency financial assistance. With so many people's needs heightened by the pandemic, within our theater community and across the country, these gifts will make an extraordinary difference in the daily lives of so many."

These donations are helping those across the country and within the theater industry affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive urgent help during this pandemic and beyond. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 47 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You