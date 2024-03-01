Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Hinton Battle

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Hinton Battle on March 12 by dimming the lights of Broadway theatres. The three-time Tony Award®-winning actor regarded as one of Broadway’s leading versatile and trailblazing actors, dancers, and singers, passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 67.

The Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the Shubert, Marquis, St. James, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Circle in the Square, Hayes, Vivian Beaumont, and Todd Haimes theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm on March 12, 2024, in his honor.

The announcement comes a month after his passing and, in that time, many people spoke out on social media about the necessity of honoring Battle by dimming the lights in his honor.

“The passing of Hinton Battle has had a profound impact within the Broadway community as we mourn the loss of a true theatrical legend. After consultation with Mr. Battle’s family, the Committee of Theatre Owners announces that on March 12that 6:45pm the lights at the Shubert Theatre, Marquis Theatre, St. James Theatre, New Amsterdam Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Circle in the Square Theatre, Hayes Theater, Vivian Beaumont Theater, and Todd Haimes Theatre will all be dimmed,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “Hinton Battle will be remembered for his incredible array of roles on Broadway. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans.”

A trained ballet dancer who studied at the renowned Jones-Haywood School of Ballet in Washington, D.C. and School of American Ballet in New York City, Mr. Battle’s Broadway career began at the age of 18 starring as the original “Scarecrow” in the 1975 musical The Wiz. He would go on to perform in some of Broadway’s most memorable roles for the next two decades.

Mr. Battle won three Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, setting a record in the category, for his roles in Miss Saigon (1991), The Tap Dance Kid(1984), and Sophisticated Ladies (1981).

On Broadway Mr. Battle’s credits included: Chicago (1996 Revival); Miss Saigon (1991); The Tap Dance Kid (1983); Dreamgirls (1981); Sophisticated Ladies (1981); Dancin’ (1978); and The Wiz (1975).

On Tour Mr. Battle’s credits included: Ragtime (Chicago, 1998); The Tap Dance Kid (1985); Sophisticated Ladies (Los Angeles, 1982); and Dancin’ (1979).

