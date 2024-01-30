Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle. He was 67 years old.

After studying at the renowned Jones Haywood School of Ballet in Washington DC and School of American Ballet in New York City, Hinton began his career on Broadway at the age of 15, originating the role of the Scarecrow in The Wiz.

He went on to star in some of the most memorable musicals, including Dancin’, Dreamgirls, Sophisticated Ladies, Chicago (Billy Flynn), Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.), Miss Saigon and The Tap Dance Kid.

He was the recipient of numerous awards honoring his versatility as an entertainer, among them the NAACP Image Awards, Midtown International Theatre Festival Award, Fred Astaire Award, Ira Aldridge Award, Planet Connection Award, the 2012 Champion of the Arts Award from Big Boi’s “Antwan Patten” Big Kidz Foundation, and the Amas 2014 Rosie Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of extraordinary accomplishment in the theatrical arts.

Hinton crossed from stage to television and recording to producing, writing, directing and acting appearing in These Old Broads, Foreign Student, Touched By An Angel, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Smash, and opposite Jamie Fox in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls.

As a choreographer, Hinton’s credits included the 65th and 66th Academy Awards, the Outkast musical, Idlewild, Bolden, and Child Star: The Shirley Temple Story. Additionally he directed and choreographed ballets for the Baltimore School of the Arts, Washington Reflections Dance Company, Jones Haywood School of Dance, and Philadanco. He directed and choreographed the Off-Broadway musi cals Respect, The Marvelous Wonderettes, the stage production of Evil Dead, and Sistas: The Musical, which aired 2013 on BET.

Hinton Battle wrote, produced and directed the comedy drama, Love Lies the Tour, starring Grammy winners Brian McKnight, Angie Stone. He wrote, directed and choreographed Hinton Bat- tle’s American Variety Bang II produced by Yoshimoto at Osaki’s NGK Theatre to sold-out performances.

Hinton’s greatest joy has been the launch of the professional entertainment academy, Hinton Battle Dance Academy (HBDA). Since 2017 Hinton Battle and Yoshimoto Kogyo the co-founders have prepared students for successful career in the entertainment industry and life.