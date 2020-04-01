Broadway Stars Turn to Cameo to Raise Funds for BC/EFA

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

As we continue to adjust to a spring without Broadway, performers are uniting to make a difference. A slew of stars are offering up their friendly faces on Cameo- a way for fans to connect to artists they love- and donating the proceeds to BC/EFA's Emergency Assistance Fund. Just look out for stickers on social media noting "Benefiting Broadway Cares" or other charities.

Just some of the participating performers include:

Carleigh Bettiol

Ben Cameron

Josh Canfield

Lilli Cooper

Jake Epstein

Mark Evans

Paloma Garcia-Lee

Chilina Kennedy

Chad Kimball

Stephanie Klemons

Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert

Tamika Lawrence

Telly Leung

Morgan Marcell

Lauren Molina

Bronson Norris Murphy

Desi Oakley

Ryann Redmond

John Riddle

Don Darryl Rivera

John Tartaglia

Syndee Winters

The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is helping entertainment professionals meet virus-related expenses. It provides urgent additional resources for the vital social service programs of The Actors Fund, including emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling and the operation of The Actors Fund's Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts (729 Seventh Avenue, 12th floor, NYC). To donate, visit: broadwaycares.org/help2020





