Broadway Stars Turn to Cameo to Raise Funds for BC/EFA
As we continue to adjust to a spring without Broadway, performers are uniting to make a difference. A slew of stars are offering up their friendly faces on Cameo- a way for fans to connect to artists they love- and donating the proceeds to BC/EFA's Emergency Assistance Fund. Just look out for stickers on social media noting "Benefiting Broadway Cares" or other charities.
You can get personalized video messages from some of your favorite #Broadway stars through @cameo and support @bcefa's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund at the same time! Go to cameo.com and search for @bendoesbroadway, @dondarrylrivera, @lomo212, @markevansactor, @morgankei, @ryannreds, @danceism, @syndeewinters, @tellyleung, @johnnytartags, @officialjakeepstein, @thejohnriddle, @bronsonbiz, @itsjoshcanfield and @desioakley!
Just some of the participating performers include:
Carleigh Bettiol
Ben Cameron
Josh Canfield
Lilli Cooper
Jake Epstein
Mark Evans
Paloma Garcia-Lee
Chilina Kennedy
Chad Kimball
Stephanie Klemons
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert
Tamika Lawrence
Telly Leung
Morgan Marcell
Lauren Molina
Bronson Norris Murphy
Desi Oakley
Ryann Redmond
John Riddle
Don Darryl Rivera
John Tartaglia
Syndee Winters
The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is helping entertainment professionals meet virus-related expenses. It provides urgent additional resources for the vital social service programs of The Actors Fund, including emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling and the operation of The Actors Fund's Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts (729 Seventh Avenue, 12th floor, NYC). To donate, visit: broadwaycares.org/help2020
