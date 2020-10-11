Broadway Rewind: WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN Arrives on Broadway!
Today we rewind to 2010...
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2010, when Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown arrived on Broadway. Directed by Bartlett Sher, Women on the Verge ran for 69 performances at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened on November 4.
Based on Pedro Almodóvar's internationally acclaimed 1988 film, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is set in late 20th-century Madrid and tells the story of the intertwining lives of a group of women (Sherie Rene Scott, De'Adre Aziza, Laura Benanti, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Patti LuPone) whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion and passion.
Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!
From This Author BroadwayWorld TV
- BWW TV: Eva Noblezada Sings 'Square Peg' from YELLOW ROSE
- BWW TV: Lea Salonga Sings in a Clip From YELLOW ROSE
- Video & Photos: Liev Schreiber Narrates Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's New Translation of EGMONT
- BWW Exclusive: Leading Ladies with Special Guest Janelle Robinson
- BWW Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr. Surprises a Miami Dolphin #Hamilfan on GREATEST #ATHOMEVIDEOS
- BWW TV: Luis Miranda Is Telling His Own American Tale in SIEMPRE LUIS