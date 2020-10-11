Broadway Rewind: WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN Arrives on Broadway!

Today we rewind to 2010...

Today we rewind to 2010, when Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown arrived on Broadway. Directed by Bartlett Sher, Women on the Verge ran for 69 performances at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened on November 4.

Based on Pedro Almodóvar's internationally acclaimed 1988 film, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is set in late 20th-century Madrid and tells the story of the intertwining lives of a group of women (Sherie Rene Scott, De'Adre Aziza, Laura Benanti, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Patti LuPone) whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion and passion.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!

