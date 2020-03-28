Broadway Rewind: Sutton Foster & More Get Ready to Bring LITTLE WOMEN to Broadway in 2005

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge continues the Broadway Rewind with a new edition that features Whoopi Goldberg, the late great composer Cy Coleman and starts things off with a sneak peek of the Broadway musical Little Women, which starred Sutton Foster, Maureen McGovern and Danny Gurwin.

"I asked Sutton if she was familiar with the classic book," says Richard Ridge, "and she told me, 'I wasn't familiar at all with the book. I think with this, it's a very specific job because I am interpreting a role from a classic piece of literature... I definitely know that we have captured the spirit of the story and I only hope that I can capture the sprit of this character.'

We then drop by Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg's opening night at The Lyceum Theatre to chat about her return to the stage with her show 'Whoopi', which was the same show that launched her career 20 years earlier. She talks about which legendary characters will show up. ' The characters that are with me from 20 years ago, the ones that I feel are still relevant, as is the surfer girl, who 20 years ago, we were talking about the same issue of young women who are pregnant and what to do so, we are back to that now, but it's a fluid show so any given night I make a decision of what I'm going to do, and then, I go and do it.'

We close things out with a tribute to the great composer, Tony award winner Cy Coleman with a look at some of his memorable shows including some special highlights from ' Sweet Charity' featuring Chita Rivera, Donna McKechnie and Bebe Neuwirth and then Cy himself at the piano with Gwen Verdon, Bebe Neuwirth and Debbie Allen. Enjoy.





