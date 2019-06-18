Broadway Records to Release World Premiere Recording of CLEOPATRA THE MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

Broadway Records announced today that the world premiere recording of CLEOPATRA The Musical Experience, will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, July 12, 2019 . The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and on Amazon .

CLEOPATRA finds the legendary queen, and the most powerful woman the world had ever seen, celebrating Egypt's latest triumph over the Roman Republic with an extravagant celebration thrown in honor of her lover Marc Antony. But outside the city walls, the nefarious Roman general Octavian lurks, and enemies plot her dynasty's end just as the disco hits its crescendo. Set to an original high-octane pop and EDM score with music by Jeff Daye and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum and Jeff Daye, this exhilarating immersive musical traces history's most mysterious ruler and mixes historical drama with an enveloping spectacle. CLEOPATRA played a critically acclaimed limited engagement, directed and choreographed by J.T. Horenstein, at Chelsea Music Hall in the fall of 2018.

The vocalists featured on the World Premiere Recording of CLEOPATRA are Nya (Cleopatra), Dusty Ray Bottoms (Mistress of Ceremonies), Christian Brailsford (Marc Antony), Sydney Parra (Iris), Corbin Payne (Octavian), Yuriko Miyake, Cody Mowrey, Alexia Sielo, Timothy Wilson and Audrey Rose Young.

CLEOPATRA at Chelsea Music Hall was produced by Nathaniel Hill, Chelsea Music Hall, Stark Kirby, Courtney Smith, Jennifer and Christine Schoppe, Hal BrodyProductions, Inc. and JT Horenstein.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com . Facebook.com/BwayRecords, Twitter & Instagram: @BwayRecords





