Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2024- Where to Watch THE PIANO LESSON, SPELLBOUND & More

Broadway fans, buckle up: November is a packed month. In addition to the Wicked movie hitting theaters this month, there will be lots of content to watch from home.

November sees the release of two original musicals, though they couldn't be more different. On November 13, Netflix will debut Emilia Perez, an award-winning crime film starring Selena Gomez. Then on November 22, musical theater fans will be treated to Spellbound, a new animated musical from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater featuring a slew of Broadway names.

Additionally, the screen adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, starring many performers who appeared in the recent Broadway revival, will be coming to screens on November 22 as well. Those in the holiday spirit can enjoy the dance-heavy Christmas flick The Merry Gentlemen or witness family drama with Kristen Chenoweth and Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret. Check out the lineup below!

Theatre TV & Film

Oliver! (November 1, Paramount+)

Revisit the Academy Award-winning adaptation of the classic Broadway musical Oliver! Ron Moody stars as Fagin in the film, which takes its inspiration from the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist. Some of the movie's beloved songs include Food, Glorious, Food, Consider Yourself, and As Long As He Needs Me.

Emilia Perez (November 13, Netflix)

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The Day of the Jackal (November 14, Peacock)

In his first major television role in several years, Tony-winner Eddie Redmayne stars in The Day of the Jackal, playing an elusive assassin only known as "the Jackal." In the show, he is joined by Lashana Lynch (Matilda the Musical, No Time to Die) as the British intelligence officer who will stop at nothing to catch the mysterious killer. This dynamic results in a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, with both characters leaving destruction in their wake.

The Merry Gentleman (November 20, Netflix)

Starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, this film follows a former big-city dancer who decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in an effort to save her parents’ small-town performing venue, the Rhythm Room. The Merry Gentlemen features a significant amount of actual dancing from the ensemble, which includes Broadway performer Cole Prattes.

The Piano Lesson (November 22, Netflix)

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, the film explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. Directed by Malcolm Washington, the film stars several actors reprising their roles from the recent Broadway revival including Michael Potts, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Spellbound (November 22, Netflix)

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler), the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. An animated music from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, the movie also features the talents of several Broadway alums including Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, and more.

Our Little Secret (November 27, Netflix)

This holiday movie follows Lindsay Lohan's Avery, who goes home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. However, upon her arrival, she learns that her boyfriend's sister is dating her ex-boyfriend, and is now forced to spend Christmas with him. Tony-winner Kristen Chenoweth plays Erica, the outspoken matriarch of the family.

Theatre Music

Lea Salonga's Sounding Joy: The Holiday Album (Nov 1)

International icon and Disney Legend Lea Salonga is celebrating the season with her first holiday album in over two decades. This studio release reimagines classic Christmas standards, introduces new original songs, and features a duet with American Idol superstar Clay Aiken. Order the album HERE.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express (Nov 15)

The cast recording is from the new West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express. The musical opened this summer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and will run until June 2025. The cast includes Jeevan Braich, Kayna Montecillo, Jade Marvin, and more. Pre-order physical copies HERE.

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Nov 22)

On November 22, Universal will release the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated films adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The tracklisting has revealed that it will include every song from Act One of the stage show, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. The album will be available in a variety of editions across vinyl and CD formats. Learn more HERE.