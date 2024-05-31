Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2024 - Where to Watch The TONY AWARDS & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June, Broadway fans can (finally) complete their Bridgerton binge with the second volume of Season 3, see Jake Gyllenhaal in a new limited series, and watch a documentary from Jeremy O. Harris about his groundbreaking work Slave Play.

And above all, the 77th Tony Awards are this month! Hosted for the third year in a row by Ariana DeBose, the ceremony will honor the very best of Broadway theater and takes place on the evening of June 16th.

Look below to find out how you can watch that and much more in June!

Theatre TV & Film

Chicago (June 1, Paramount+)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger light up the screen as spotlight-starved murderesses in Rob Marshall's Oscar-winning adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Mamma Mia! (June 1, Max)

Based on the Broadway musical, Mamma Mia! tells the story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father using hit songs by the popular 1970s band ABBA.

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 2) (June 13, Netflix)

Even though people are still talking about THAT carriage season from Volume 1 of Bridgerton, the second volume of Season 3 will be hitting Netflix on June 13. Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. See the series that inspired The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical!

Remembering Gene Wilder (June 13, Netflix)

This documentary on the life and career of Gene Wilder features appearances from Alan Alda, Mel Brooks, Harry Connick. Jr. and more. Wilder appeared in such films as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Producers, and Young Frankenstein. He also appeared on Broadway in five plays, including One Flew Over the Cucko's Nest with Kirk Douglas.

Presumed Innocent (June 14, Apple TV+)

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of a crime. Tony-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Apple TV+ limited series.

The 77th Tony Awards (June 16, CBS/Paramount+)

Celebrate Broadway’s most prestigious night live! The 77th Annual Tony Awards will honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 Broadway season. The Tony Awards will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday June 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (June 20, Max)

Slave Play was one of Broadway’s most celebrated, genre-bending, and daring productions – breaking records and receiving critical acclaim for tackling race, sex, and interracial relationships in a way never before seen on stage. In this playful and provocative documentary, playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, from run-throughs to performance, as he strips down his own work and directs new actors through workshop rehearsals. As the acting students parse the text and bring meaning to the words on the page, Harris turns his critical eye to the thoughts, inspirations, and creative process that brought the play to life.

Disney Junior's Ariel (June 28, Disney+)

Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid and follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features the voices of Broadway alums Taye Diggs and Amber Riley.

Theatre Music

Suffs (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (June 7)

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Suffs features book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul. The digital cast recording will be released on June 7, 2024. Pre-order the album here.

Lempicka (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (June 12)

The new musical led by Eden Espinosa celebrates the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. The digital release of the album was originally planned to be announced on May 29 but was pushed to June 12. A physical release is currently scheduled for July 5. The album is available for preorder now.

The Great Gatsby: A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (June 21)

The acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever with a cast that includes Tony Award-nominated sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. The digital album is set for release on June 21, 2024 with the physical CD arriving August 2, and available now for preorder.