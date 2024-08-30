Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2024 - Where to Watch AGATHA ALL ALONG & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, ring in the chilly months with debuts of new shows and returning favorites! Celebrate the beginning of spooky season with Agatha All Along, the musical follow-up to WandaVision. Featuring Broadway icon Patti LuPone as the witch Lilia Calderu, the series also includes new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Also this month is the conclusion of Emily in Paris Season 4, and the premiere of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, which stars musical theatre alums Josh Rivera, Lindsay Mendez, and Tony Yazbeck.

Take a look below to find out what movies, television, and music you should tune into this September!

Theatre TV & Film

In the Heights (September 1, Prime Video)

In Washington Heights, a sympathetic New York bodega owner saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, and Melissa Barrera.

Doubt (September 1, Paramount+)

Meryl Streep plays Sister Aloysius in the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's Tony-winning play Doubt, which follows the story of a priest who has been accused of misconduct with a student at a Catholic school. The play was recently revived on Broadway starring Liev Schreiber and Amy Ryan.

Emily in Paris Season 4: Part 2 (September 12, Netflix)

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. The series stars Lily Collins as Emily, along with Ashley Park (Mean Girls, The King and I) as Mindy. Joining in the new season is Rupert Everett who was recently seen in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Agatha All Along (September 18, Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in this follow-up to the 2021 limited series WandaVision. In this series, Harkness and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down the Witches' Road a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. The series features Broadway icon Patti LuPone and features new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (September 18, Hulu/FX)

This 10-part limited series features Josh Rivera (West Side Story) as the football player. The series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture. Rivera is joined by Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along) and Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset).

Doctor Odyssey (September 26, Hulu/ABC)

This medical procedural features Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God) and Broadway performer Phillipa Soo (Hamilton). The show follows Max (Jackson), the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Theatre Music

Carousel (World Premiere Complete Recording) (September 13)

Recorded in April 2023 with the Sinfonia of London (conducted by John Wilson), the complete cast recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel features Nathaniel Hackmann (Billy), Sierra Boggess (Carrie), Francesca Chiejina (Nettie), Mikaela Bennett (Julie), Julian Ovenden (Enoch), and David Seadon-Young (Jigger).

Broadway en Spanglish

Broadway en Spanglish is a bilingual performance of iconic show tunes from Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Featuring special guest Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz, Songs by an Immigrant) and live accompaniment from the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, the show features songs from Hamilton, Waitress, and Frozen. The concert, recorded in August, will be released as an album by Concord Theatricals Recordings in September.