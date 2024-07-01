Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2024 - Where to Watch DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This July, Broadway fans can beat the heat with a new installment in the beloved Descendants franchise, watch a documentary about stage and screen actress Faye Dunaway, or revisit old favorite musical films such as West Side Story and The Wiz.

Additionally, those wishing to celebrate Independence Day at home can check out our Fourth of July watch guide, which includes performances from Ben Platt, Alex Newell, and many more.

Take a look below to find out what movies, television, and music you should tune into this July!

Theatre TV & Film

West Side Story (July 1, Max)

Before Steven Spielberg's more recent adaptation, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's Tony-Award-winning musical first came to the screen in 1961 with a cast that included Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, and Rita Moreno, the latter of which both won Academy Awards for their performances.

The Wiz (July 1, Max)

Based on the Broadway musical, The Wiz is a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's classic story The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. With a cast that included Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, the film has gone on to become a cult classic. A revival of the stage version is currently playing on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (July 1, Max)

Based on the 1962 play by Edward Albee, the film adaptation stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton as the aging, bickering couple Martha and George. Nominated for 13 Academy Awards, it is considered one of the best movies of all time.

Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken (July 9, Paramount+)

The two-part docuseries tells a story of healing and transcendence through the power of music when five female residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility, a women’s prison in Kansas, write letters to Etheridge that she uses as inspiration to create and perform an original song for them. Etheridge was recently seen on Broadway in her one-woman show Melissa Etheridge: My Window.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (July 12, Disney+)

Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path. The film includes Brandy, Paolo Montalban, Rita Ora, and Broadway performer Alex Boniello.

Faye (July 13, Max)

Academy Award® winning actress and multi-decade movie star, Faye Dunaway, recounts the triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career with frank candor in FAYE, the first feature documentary about the Hollywood legend. In the 1960s, Dunaway worked on Broadway in several plays including A Man For All Seasons.

Find Me Falling (July 19, Netflix)

Coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity, aging rock star John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark. In addition to his many top-selling albums, Connick Jr. appeared on Broadway in The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Challengers (July 29, Prime Video)

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. She is joined by Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, who has appeared on Broadway in Newsies, Dear Evan Hanson, and played the role of Riff in Spielberg's West Side Story.

Theatre Music

Ladyship the Musical (Original Concept Recording) (June 12)

Ladyship the Musical is the story of teenage sisters Alice and Mary Reed who are unjustly convicted and forced to make the treacherous crossing from London to Australia in 1789. Inspired by true events, they must fight oppression, patriarchy, and politics to survive. The recording features such Broadway talent as Maddie Shea Baldwin, Lisa Karlin, and more. The album is available to pre-order here.

Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around (July 26)

The acclaimed singer revisits his 2001 Sammy Cahn recording, long out-of-print: the original album has been remixed, reimagined and expanded upon, reflecting both Harnar's desire to widen his perspective on the lauded lyricist's work. The album is available to pre-order here.

Nick Cartell: A Thousand Spotlights (July 26)

Muiti-award-winning singer/actor Nick Cartell is currently playing the role of Jean Valjean in the national tour of Les Misérables. Now, he steps away from the stage and into the studio to bring fans a long-awaited full-length recording, showcasing his true versatility and impressive range. Pre-order the album here.