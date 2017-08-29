Broadway Licensing Will Donate to Houston Theatres Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Beginning Tuesday, August 29th thru Friday September 1st, theatrical licensing company Broadway Licensing will share $1 of every script sale with Houston-area theatres that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The money raised will be donated to school groups, community and professional theatres, and any other theatrical programs suffering from the storm.

"The entire Broadway Licensing team is deeply passionate about our partnerships with theatres around the world,"said Sean Cercone, President. "There is no greater call to action than to step up and help our fellow artists and the communities they serve when they need it most."

The company is encouraging customers who are looking to act to donate directly to affected theatres as well as organizations coordinating relief efforts such as Texas Thespians, The Actors Fund and the Houston Arts Alliance. A list of theatres in need can be found here.

Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com) is a full service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Media, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.

