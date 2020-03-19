Broadway League Cancels Spring Road Conference

The Broadway League has cancelled its previously announced Spring road conference, set to run in New York City from May 12 through May 14.

The annual conference allows presenters, marketers and advertising executives to meet and discuss topics regarding touring and Broadway productions.

For the time being, Broadway theaters are still scheduled to re-open on April 13. An official announcement has yet to be made regarding the 2020 Tony Awards, which are scheduled for June 7.





