Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, is now running in the West End at the Savoy Theatre.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

It's been a big week for Sunset Boulevard. While The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production starring Nicole Scherzinger gets ready to open in the West End, news also broke that original The Phantom of the Opera star Sarah Brightman will lead a Australian production in 2024. Of course, the man behind the musical is Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Lloyd Webber has composed and produced some of the most recognizable Broadway musicals of all time and along the way achieved EGOT status by receiving an Emmy, four Grammys, an Academy Award, and eight Tony Awards, including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement. Additionally, he has been honored with seven Olivier Awards, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

Today, we are celebrating the Sunset-mania with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita,  Love Never Dies, School of Rock and of course, Sunset Boulevard!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song by Andrew Lloyd Webber you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Get your inner villain on with Broadway Baddies. Plus, celebrate autumn, get ready for Halloween, and go back to school!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!




