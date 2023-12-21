Rialto Chatter: Will Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Come to Broadway?

The revival began performances at the West End's Savoy Theatre on 21 September, and continues until 6 January 2024. 

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, is set to close in London's West End in just a few weeks. But could this show have a life on the other side of the pond?

Deadline has reported that Scherzinger will lead the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in a Broadway transfer, set for November of 2024.

Scherzinger will reportedly star as Norma Desmond for a six-month run in New York, according to "insiders."

Read the original story on Deadline.

The revival began performances at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 21 September, and continues until 6 January 2024.  Check out photos here and read reviews for the West End run here.

About Sunset Boulevard

West End and Broadway director Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac, Evita) reimagines one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best-loved musicals – based on the Billy Wilder film - for a whole new generation.

Famed movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both…

Nicole Scherzinger returns to the stage after her Olivier Award nomination for her role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 production of Cats.

The musical’s iconic score features songs including The Perfect Year, With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye and the title song Sunset Boulevard.




