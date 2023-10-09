Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024

A brand-new lavish production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award winning musical masterpiece, SUNSET BOULEVARD will premiere in Melbourne in May 2024 at the Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House in August. This newly imagined revival will mark SUNSET BOULEVARD’S first return to Australia in almost twenty years, where it played to sold out audiences.



Making her global debut in the role, musical theatre and international recording superstar Sarah Brightman will star as Norma Desmond in what marks her first theatrical role in more than three decades.

Norma Desmond is one of musical theatre’s greatest roles and it requires a true legend to fill her shoes. Sarah Brightman is the iconic artist who originated the role of Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera both in the West End and on Broadway. Since then, she has become the world’s best-selling soprano, topping the charts across the world with global sales of 30 million units, more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries and over 1 billion streams worldwide.

‘I am so delighted to be returning to Australia after many years, and to be marking my return to the stage in a musical after so long, it is only fitting for it to be with such an exquisite production as SUNSET BOULEVARD. I have always admired Andrew’s work on this musical and I very much look forward to exploring the incredible score and also the iconic character of Norma Desmond. Mr. DeMille, I’m Ready for My Close Up!’, said Sarah Brightman.

Based on the Billy Wilder film, the musical version of SUNSET BOULEVARD had its world premiere at London’s Adelphi Theatre on July 12th 1993. The show received its American premiere in December 1993 at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles starring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond. The show subsequently opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre in November 1994 with the highest advance ticket sales in Broadway history at the time. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards of the eleven Tony Awards for which it was nominated including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book.

This spectacular new staging features stunning sets and costumes, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. The thrillingly atmospheric score features the hits ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’. The search has just commenced for an Australian cast to join Sarah.

Presented by GWB Entertainment and Opera Australia by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

‘We are thrilled to be presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia. This newly imagined version starring undeniable superstar Sarah Brightman will delight Australian audiences and we look forward to introducing this lavish new production in Melbourne and Sydney in 2024.‘ said the producers.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This brand-new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.



SUNSET BOULEVARD is the theatrical event of the year. Don’t miss this strictly limited season at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre from May 2024.

