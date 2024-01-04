Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway

2024 will be the perfect year! BroadwayWorld can confirm that that Jamie Lloyd's new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Nicole Scherzinger, will open on Broadway later this year. The production concludes its limited West End run at the Savoy Theatre on January 6. Check out what the critics had to say!

Joining Scherzinger on Broadway will be her acclaimed London co-stars: Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis’, Grace Hodgett-Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award® winner David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Production dates, theater, and additional casting for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway will be announced shortly.

To sign up to receive the latest news about Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, please visit Click Here.

Plus, check out an all new teaser video below!

The original production of Sunset Boulevard opened on Broadway 30 years ago on November 17, 1994 at the Minskoff Theatre.

West End and Broadway director Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac, Evita) reimagines one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best-loved musicals – based on the Billy Wilder film - for a whole new generation.

Famed movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both…

Nicole Scherzinger returned to the stage after her Olivier Award nomination for her role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 production of Cats. The West End cast was also led by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). Rachel Tucker played Norma Desmond at certain performances.

The musical’s iconic score features songs including The Perfect Year, With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye and the title song Sunset Boulevard.

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Boulevard.

Sunset Boulevard is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.