Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Sunset Boulevard opens for first preview at the Savoy Theatre tonight, 21 September, and runs until 6 January 2024.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Ahead of tonight's first preview of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, an all new photo has been released of Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Check out the photo below!

The production is directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

Sunset Boulevard opens for first preview at the Savoy Theatre tonight, Thursday 21 September, and runs until 6 January 2024.

Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). As previously announced, Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.


The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer);  Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company continues its commitment to accessibility, with 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets priced at £20 available across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be released weekly from September, with further information to be announced.  





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

2
Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webbers SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo
Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Rachel Tucker will join the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in London, directed by Jamie Lloyd with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

More Hot Stories For You

E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry WorkersSeth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry ReadingsRobyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You