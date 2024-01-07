What We Know So Far About Jamie Lloyd's New SUNSET BOULEVARD

Norma's coming home at last! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is set to return to Broadway later this year. What do we know so far...?

Before it was a musical, Sunset Boulevard was a 1950 film noir directed and co-written by Billy Wilder. The film is led by Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who draws him into her deranged fantasy world, where she dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen.

The movie was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and won three. In 1989 it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry and in 1998, it was ranked number 12 on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 best American films of the 20th century.

A musical version of the beloved story was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton. The original 1993 West End production, directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Bob Avian, featured Patti LuPone as Norma Desmond, Kevin Anderson as Joe Gillis, Meredith Braun as Betty Schaefer, and Daniel Benzali as Norma's ex-husband, Max.

Soon after, it had its American premiere in Los Angeles, this time starring Glenn Close as Norma, Alan Campbell as Joe, George Hearn as Max, and Judy Kuhn as Betty. In 1994 it moved to Broadway, where it opened at the Minskoff Theatre on November 17. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won in seven categories, including Best Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a musical for Close.

Since then, the musical has toured extensively, and enjoyed international productions in Canada, Germany, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Africa and many more countries across the world.

In 2017, Glenn Close reprised her performance as Norma Desmond in a revival on Broadway at the Palace Theatre. Featuring a 40-piece onstage orchestra and a relatively minimalist set, it was directed by Lonny Price.

In early 2023, it was announced that Nicole Scherzinger would lead an all-new production at London's Savoy Theatre, directed by LLoyd. When it began performances in September, it immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide as an extraordinary reimagination of Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical. Check out what the critics had to say.

Joining Scherzinger on Broadway will be her acclaimed London co-stars: Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis’, Grace Hodgett-Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Boulevard.