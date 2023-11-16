Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is officially open on the West End, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond.

Get a first look at the trailer below!

The production is directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). As previously announced, Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer); Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company continues its commitment to accessibility, with 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets priced at £20 available across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be released weekly from September, with further information to be announced.