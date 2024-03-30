Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Rock Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The volume was turned up on 41st Street earlier this week when The Who's Tommy returned to Broadway after more than three decades. Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera. If this season's newest arrival has you craving some more head-banging, adrenaline-pumping rock anthems, you're in luck! BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite rock songs from the musical theatre canon.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Who's Tommy, Rock of Ages, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hair, Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Chess, Jagegd Little Pill, Bat Out of Hell, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway rock song stands out to you.

