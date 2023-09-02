Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Makeover

Sometimes our favorite Broadway characters need a little bit of help. And sometimes their friends decide to make them their new project... That's where a musical theatre makeover sequence comes in. Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned character transformation. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

Enjoy songs from shows like: The Prom, Legally Blonde, Heathers, Wicked, Aida, Hello, Dolly!, Gypsy, Evita, Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady, Anastasia, Aladdin, Be More Chill, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which makeover tune stands out to you.

