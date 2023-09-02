Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Makeover

Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

By: Sep. 02, 2023

Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Makeover

Sometimes our favorite Broadway characters need a little bit of help. And sometimes their friends decide to make them their new project... That's where a musical theatre makeover sequence comes in. Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned character transformation. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

Enjoy songs from shows like: The Prom, Legally Blonde, Heathers, Wicked, Aida, Hello, Dolly!, Gypsy, Evita, Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady, Anastasia, Aladdin, Be More Chill, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which makeover tune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate summer!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



