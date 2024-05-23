Turn Back Time with THE CHER SHOW at the Tobin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to turn back time as the Tony-winning muscial THE CHER SHOW hits the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts mainstage June 12th and 13th featuring Catherine Ariale!

With Cher, the iconic songstress, having given her blessing, this brand new mega-musical charts Cher's rise to superstardom. Just like the Broadway spectacular, three actresses will portray the mega-star at three different stages of her life - the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

One of America's most treasured stars, Cher is an outspoken performer, singer, activist and advocate, a mother of reinvention, finding new fans in every decade of her incredible career. The production will be directed by Jason Moore with a book by Rick Elice and will turn back time to chronicle the star's early life growing up poor in Los Angeles, her first gigs as a back up singer, her meeting and marriage to Sonny Bono and their stratospheric rise to fame as the country's favorite duo and beyond to solo success. Expect to hear some of her greatest songs, from 'Believe' to 'Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and many more.

THE CHER SHOW is directed by Jason Moore and features choreography by Christoper Gattelli, and a book by Rick Elice.

Tickets are availble at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorim Cir, SATX 78205), by phone at 210-223-8624, and online at tobincenter.org

Comments