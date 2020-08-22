Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Class is in session! Get ready for your school year Broadway-style.

Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slightly different this year, you're still going to need a little bit of Broadway to get your education on.

Below, BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorite school-themed showtunes, sung onstage by teachers, students, parents, faculty and everyone in between!

Enjoy songs from shows like Matilda, Heathers, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Bring It On, Fun Home, 13, Fame and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which songs about school stand out to you.

