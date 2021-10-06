Broadway-Inspired Hotel Designed by David Rockwell to Open in New York's Theater District

Variety has reported that David Rockwell is designing a new Broadway-inspired hotel in New York's Theater District, set to open later in the fall. The Civilian hotel, from Sixty Collective hotelier Jason Pomeranc, has 27 stories and 203 rooms and will be filled with theatrical memorabilia.

There will be more than 250 pieces of theatrical art, including costumes, sketches, still photos and more. The hotel will feature sketches of Broadway houses by set designers including Derek McLane, Es Devlin, Scott Pask, Tony Walton and Mimi Lien.

"This hotel links my two greatest passions, which is theater and hospitality," Rockwell revealed.

Partial proceeds from Civilian will be donated to the American Theater Wing.

David Rockwell's credits include:

Broadway: She Loves Me (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards), On the Twentieth Century (Tony nom.), You Can't Take It With You (Tony nom.), Kinky Boots (Tony nom.), Lucky Guy (Tony nom.), Hairspray (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.). Off Broadway: The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park. Founder and president of Rockwell Group, the architecture firm which renovated The Hayes Theater for Second Stage. Honors: AIANY President's Award, Cooper Hewitt National Design Award, Presidential Design Award.