Broadway HD Releases Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE for Free

Broadway HD founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane have just announced that Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE will be made available viewers for free, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Their official statement reads:

Right now, we know you all must be struggling with the events of the past week. We believe that we must all stand together recognizing the fear, hurt, and outrage that has risen as a result of the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism.

That painful past is still present today. Not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination. Although we have seen progress in America, our communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma. Truly, we can't celebrate our society unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor and life.

Since our inception, BroadwayHD has had inclusion and diversity as a core tenet of our mission. We believe that tenet has made us a stronger company and given us more flexibility to support our employees, customers and our industry.

Today, BroadwayHD fully supports the initiatives of Black Lives Matter as well as the other institutions and organizations that promote and support inclusion and diversity. We know that we, as theater purveyors and producers, have to actively pursue BIPOC content and make sure that we are uplifting Black voices, and must do better.

﻿We have donated to Color of Change, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Southern Poverty Law Center and we encourage you all to do the same.

Starting today we are putting Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE above our paywall for everyone to watch, with or without a subscription. The concerns of its heroine, Nya, about her teenage son, Omari, have everything to do with his being a black youth in the United States in the 21st century. We hope you will watch it, engage with it, and have a conversation with your loved ones. We believe in the power of Black art to move this conversation forward.

Our very best to you and yours,

Bonnie & Stewart

