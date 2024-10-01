Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/29/24 - THE OUTSIDERS, MJ & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Of note this week: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA opened at the Broadhurst on 9/29. For the week ending September 29, 2024, THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA grossed $390,469.50 at the Broadhurst Theatre over six press previews and an invited guest opening night performance. MCNEAL is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 9/30. YELLOW FACE is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/1. OUR TOWN is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 10/10. BLVD. began previews at the St. James and opens on 10/20. LEFT ON TENTH began previews at the Jones and opens on 10/23. ROMEO + JULIET began previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 10/24. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had six performances with 1,622 seats and two performances with 1,278 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,288. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,536 was used. HELL'S KITCHEN cancelled two performances (Weds. 9/25 mat. and eve.). THE ROOMMATE cancelled three performances (Sat. 9/28 mat. and eve., Sun. 9/29 mat.)

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (12.4%), WICKED (7.3%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (5.6%), & JULIET (5.4%), THE ROOMMATE (4.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (4.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.9%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (3.7%), CHICAGO (3%), SUFFS (3%), THE NOTEBOOK (2.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.9%), ALADDIN (2.3%), SIX (2.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (1.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (1.3%), HADESTOWN (1.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (0.6%), STEREOPHONIC (0.3%), THE LION KING (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OUR TOWN (-5.7%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-3.1%), YELLOW FACE (-2.2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-1.8%), JOB (-1.5%), HAMILTON (-0.3%),

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 234,963 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,449,033. The average ticket price was $112.57.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.55% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $112.57 is up $0.77 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $1,784,758

THE LION KING: $1,663,908

HAMILTON: $1,570,538

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,337,388

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,170,578





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOB ($274,526), YELLOW FACE ($313,112), THE ROOMMATE ($352,795), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($390,470), THE NOTEBOOK ($530,282)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $147,862

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $69,504

YELLOW FACE: $56,582

THE BOOK OF MORMON: $56,492

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: $51,505





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ROOMMATE ($-176,143), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($-145,058), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-136,673), MCNEAL ($-56,018), THE LION KING ($-49,421)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $163.79

OH, MARY!: $162.56

THE OUTSIDERS: $160.09

MCNEAL: $150.22

STEREOPHONIC: $137.72





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($54.25), YELLOW FACE ($60.48), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($78.68), ALADDIN ($79.44), JOB ($82.54)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102%

OH, MARY!: 100%

MCNEAL: 100%

STEREOPHONIC: 99.1%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 98.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (62.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (65%), CHICAGO (71.4%), JOB (71.6%), & JULIET (77.5%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED: 1044

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 618

YELLOW FACE: 610

& JULIET: 447

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 438





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HELL'S KITCHEN (-2364), THE ROOMMATE (-1783), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-241), MJ THE MUSICAL (-202), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-200)



