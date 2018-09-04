Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/2/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/2/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: CAROUSEL (8.7%), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (8.3%), KINKY BOOTS (7.4%), BEAUTIFUL (7.1%), SUMMER (5.6%), WAITRESS (5.1%), CHICAGO (3.4%), MY FAIR LADY (3.1%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (2.7%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (1.8%), HEAD OVER HEELS (1.3%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (1.2%), WICKED (1.2%), THE LION KING (0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.6%), FROZEN (0.3%), MEAN GIRLS (0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (-7.5%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-2.1%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-1.5%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-1.2%), ALADDIN (-1.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-0.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%),

