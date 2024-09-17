Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/15/24 - WICKED, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/15/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: THE ROOMMATE opened on 9/12. Two performances had to be cancelled (Sat. 9/14 mat. and eve.). THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA began previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 9/29. MCNEAL is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 9/30. YELLOW FACE began previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/1. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had seven performances with 1,622 seats and one performance with 1,278 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,632. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,579 was used. NYC Broadway Week began on 9/3 and ended on 9/15.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (10.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (8.1%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (7.2%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (6.1%), THE NOTEBOOK (6%), ALADDIN (5.7%), SIX (5.6%), JOB (5.3%), SUFFS (4.4%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (3.7%), & JULIET (3.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.9%), THE LION KING (2.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.4%), HADESTOWN (2.2%), HAMILTON (1.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.3%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (1.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.9%), STEREOPHONIC (0.7%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE OUTSIDERS (-3.6%), THE ROOMMATE (-3.5%), WICKED (-1.2%),

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 234,635 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,262,406. The average ticket price was $116.19.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 6.37%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 7.07% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $116.19 is up $0.76 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $1,831,494

THE LION KING: $1,791,902

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,674,037

HAMILTON: $1,626,361

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,528,857





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOB ($328,838), THE ROOMMATE ($341,559), THE NOTEBOOK ($670,828), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($743,755), SIX ($764,770)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MCNEAL: $208,394

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $164,969

HELL'S KITCHEN: $135,814

THE GREAT GATSBY: $123,877

THE LION KING: $101,462





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ROOMMATE ($-122,322), THE OUTSIDERS ($-43,973), OH, MARY! ($-28,926), HAMILTON ($-19,271), MJ THE MUSICAL ($248)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $196.67

MCNEAL: $174.36

THE OUTSIDERS: $158.03

HAMILTON: $156.94

OH, MARY!: $150.38





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE ROOMMATE ($76.24), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($77.76), ALADDIN ($84.26), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($85.76), JOB ($88.49)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

OH, MARY!: 100%

MCNEAL: 100%

STEREOPHONIC: 99.6%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 99.5%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (75.5%), JOB (79.9%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (83.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (86.7%), THE NOTEBOOK (89.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MCNEAL: 1095

THE GREAT GATSBY: 971

CHICAGO: 873

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 797

ALADDIN: 788





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE ROOMMATE (-935), THE OUTSIDERS (-296),



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.