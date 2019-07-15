Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/14/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/14/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE CHER SHOW (8.4%), KING KONG (8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (7.6%), BURN THIS (6.3%), TOOTSIE (3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2.7%), BEAUTIFUL (2.6%), THE PROM (2.6%), CHICAGO (1.9%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (0.8%), OKLAHOMA! (0.7%), MEAN GIRLS (0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (0.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: BE MORE CHILL (-9.5%), THE LION KING (-5.6%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-4.9%), FROZEN (-1%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.6%), WAITRESS (-0.5%), HADESTOWN (-0.1%),

