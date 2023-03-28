Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/26/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/26/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: BAD CINDERELLA opened at the Imperial on 3/23. SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET opened at the Lunt-Fontanne on 3/26. LIFE OF PI is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/30. SHUCKED is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/4. FAT HAM began previews at the American Airlines and opens on 4/12. CAMELOT is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/13. PETER PAN GOES WRONG is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/19. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY began previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/20. NEW YORK, NEW YORK began previews at the St. James and opens on 4/26. PICTURES FROM HOME now has a 7-performance/week schedule. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. Kids' Night on Broadway took place, with 21 participating shows.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (5.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (2.9%), BAD CINDERELLA (1.7%), CAMELOT (1.4%), CHICAGO (1%), PICTURES FROM HOME (0.7%), LIFE OF PI (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-12.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-7.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-7.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-7.4%), & JULIET (-4.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-4.4%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-4.2%), ALADDIN (-3.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2.6%), SHUCKED (-2.5%), PARADE (-2%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (-1.8%), THE LION KING (-1.4%), HADESTOWN (-0.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.6%), SIX (-0.4%), WICKED (-0.4%),

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 259,758 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,656,200. The average ticket price was $125.72.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.03%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.30% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.72 is down $-5.61 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $3,057,933

THE LION KING: $2,130,825

HAMILTON: $1,915,780

WICKED: $1,878,920

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,703,772





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PICTURES FROM HOME ($308,786), LIFE OF PI ($446,351), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($474,262), SHUCKED ($517,296), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($527,288)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FUNNY GIRL: $379,948

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $120,132

CAMELOT: $118,284

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: $110,116

PARADE: $86,191





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET ($-284,612), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-219,147), HAMILTON ($-209,446), WICKED ($-159,272), ALADDIN ($-148,957)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $234.27

FUNNY GIRL: $198.88

HAMILTON: $179.04

THE LION KING: $159.41

MJ THE MUSICAL: $153.34





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SHUCKED ($56.62), BAD CINDERELLA ($62.24), PICTURES FROM HOME ($64.51), LIFE OF PI ($68.33), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($74.16)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.7%

HAMILTON: 101%

SIX: 100.2%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.1%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEOPOLDSTADT (61%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (76.1%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (76.1%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (77.6%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (80.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: 2174

BAD CINDERELLA: 1433

CAMELOT: 1059

SHUCKED: 940

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 567





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-1008), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-963), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-849), LEOPOLDSTADT (-681), PICTURES FROM HOME (-634)



