Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/16/25 - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Breaks Palace Theatre Record

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/16/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: PURPOSE is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 3/17. One preview (Weds. 3/12 mat.) was cancelled. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. Read BroadwayWorld' interview with the production's music supervisor Dean Sharenow HERE. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20.

OTHELLO has continued to hold the spot of highest grossing show since it began previews, knocking WICKED out of its long-standing top spot. OTHELLO will officially open at the Barrymore on 3/23. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY began previews at the Music Box and opens on 3/27.

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS began previews at the Palace and opens on 3/31. The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play broke the Palace Theatre Box Office record previously set at $1.3M with $1.9M the week ending 3/16/25, which was also a seven performance week.

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK began previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 4/3. BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL began previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 4/5. SMASH began previews at the Imperial and opens on 4/10. One preview (Sat. 3/15 mat.) was cancelled. GYPSY cancelled one performance (Thurs. 3/13).

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (11.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (10.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (7.1%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (6.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (6.1%), REDWOOD (5.7%), GYPSY (4.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (4.8%), HADESTOWN (4.5%), & JULIET (4.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (2%), PURPOSE (1.7%), ALADDIN (1.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (1.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (1.2%), OH, MARY! (1.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.6%), HAMILTON (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: MJ (-2.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.6%), THE LION KING (-0.5%),

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 277,556 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,459,896. The average ticket price was $134.96.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 17.39%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 32.23% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $134.96 is up $15.16 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

OTHELLO: $2,824,493

WICKED: $2,490,180

HAMILTON: $2,009,043

THE LION KING: $1,994,528

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $1,907467





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PURPOSE ($259,018), CHICAGO ($674,689), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($735,450), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($795,812), OH, MARY! ($800,486)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING: $450,971

HAMILTON: $325,463

THE GREAT GATSBY: $203,148

THE OUTSIDERS: $194,413

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $168,548





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY ($-88,551), PURPOSE ($-69,733), OTHELLO ($6,196), REDWOOD ($13,796), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($22,459)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $338.83

HAMILTON: $187.88

THE OUTSIDERS: $179.08

WICKED: $161.62

THE LION KING: $151.89





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PURPOSE ($66.67), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($91.53), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($95.16), CHICAGO ($96.30), SUNSET BLVD. ($97.63)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.3%

HAMILTON: 101%

HADESTOWN: 100.4%

& JULIET: 100.3%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 100.2%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (81.1%), GYPSY (83.9%), MJ (86.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (86.4%), SUNSET BLVD. (86.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO: 1027

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 872

THE GREAT GATSBY: 851

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 790

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 567





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY (-715), PURPOSE (-476), MJ (-296), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-141), THE LION KING (-72)

GYPSY's attendance is down due to the cancellation of the performance on 3/13. That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..