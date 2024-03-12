Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/10/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/10/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: DOUBT: A PARABLE opened at the Haimes on 3/7. THE NOTEBOOK is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/14. AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 3/18. WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 3/21. THE WHO'S TOMMY began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 3/28. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. CHICAGO had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 27-year history. TOMMY played to 100% capacity with gross ticket sales of $345,129.00.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (15.9%), SPAMALOT (9%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (8.2%), HAMILTON (5.8%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (5.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (5%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (4.9%), SIX (4.7%), & JULIET (4.1%), WICKED (4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.7%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (3.5%), THE LION KING (3.1%), ALADDIN (3.1%), THE NOTEBOOK (2.1%), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (1.9%), HADESTOWN (1.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-1.9%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (-1.7%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (-0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.4%),

This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 204,915 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,545,774. The average ticket price was $119.79.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.11%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.73% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.79 is up $1.85 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $1,836,268

HAMILTON: $1,760,337

THE LION KING: $1,619,036

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $1,562,436

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,312,390





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($363,544), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($465,133), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($512,200), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($646,188), SPAMALOT ($672,326)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $232,394

HAMILTON: $212,152

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $201,062

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $182,478

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: $173,185





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-14,726), THE NOTEBOOK ($-14,376), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($-5,809), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($-1,141), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($45,743)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $202.18

HAMILTON: $165.48

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $162.99

HADESTOWN: $148.84

& JULIET: $135.01





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($80.31), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($81.40), SPAMALOT ($84.58), ALADDIN ($91.48), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($93.88)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 102.7%

HADESTOWN: 101.4%

THE NOTEBOOK: 100.7%

HAMILTON: 100.4%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (53.7%), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (56.5%), SPAMALOT (68.6%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (83.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 2859

CHICAGO: 1374

THE NOTEBOOK: 1172

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1062

WICKED: 1052





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DOUBT: A PARABLE (-765), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-172), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-42),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..