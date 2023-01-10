Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/8/23

Jan. 10, 2023  

Of note this week, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fell within the prior week (week ending 1/1/2023) and multiple shows held an extra performance during that week.

Also, 1776, ALMOST FAMOUS, BEETLEJUICE, and INTO THE WOODS closed on 1/8. A STRANGE LOOP cancelled 3 performances (Thurs. 1/5, Fri. 1/6, and Sun. 1/8 eve) and BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY cancelled 4 performances (Weds. 1/4 mat. and eve., Thurs. 1/5, and Sun. 1/8 mat.).

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (12.4%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (10.8%), FUNNY GIRL (4.9%), THE COLLABORATION (2.4%), A STRANGE LOOP (1.1%), THE LION KING (0.7%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (0.6%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (0.3%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (0.3%), BEETLEJUICE (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LEOPOLDSTADT (-13.5%), INTO THE WOODS (-9.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-7.7%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-7%), CHICAGO (-7%), 1776 (-6.5%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-5.7%), ALMOST FAMOUS (-5.6%), TAKE ME OUT (-4.3%), SIX (-1.9%), THE MUSIC MAN (-1.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1%), HAMILTON (-0.9%), & JULIET (-0.9%), ALADDIN (-0.8%), WICKED (-0.7%), HADESTOWN (-0.4%), THE PIANO LESSON (-0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.1%),

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 275,834 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,394,931. The average ticket price was $135.57.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -11.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -27.97% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $135.57 is down $-30.35 compared to last week.


Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $3,146,164
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,185,286
BEETLEJUICE: $2,146,200
HAMILTON: $2,120,811
FUNNY GIRL: $2,062,739


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($139,919), THE COLLABORATION ($297,932), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($361,242), 1776 ($361,426), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($401,055)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $92,106
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $55,488
OHIO STATE MURDERS: $49,349
THE COLLABORATION: $49,342
1776: $35,203


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-2,316,970), ALADDIN ($-1,430,681), WICKED ($-1,169,915), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-1,021,438), THE MUSIC MAN ($-825,367)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $257.99
FUNNY GIRL: $215.65
HAMILTON: $198.62
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $167.35
BEETLEJUICE: $165.81


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($66.79), 1776 ($69.42), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($70.46), THE COLLABORATION ($74.86), TAKE ME OUT ($79.03)


Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.7%
BEETLEJUICE: 101%
THE BOOK OF MORMON: 100.8%
HADESTOWN: 100.8%
HAMILTON: 100.8%


Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
OHIO STATE MURDERS (59.9%), TAKE ME OUT (61.7%), LEOPOLDSTADT (68.5%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (73.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (77%)


Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: 794
THE COLLABORATION: 606
OHIO STATE MURDERS: 396
1776: 323
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: 37


Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
INTO THE WOODS (-2632), A STRANGE LOOP (-2556), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-2361), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-2119), LEOPOLDSTADT (-2039)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



