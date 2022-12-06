Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/4/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/4/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (25.5%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (12.8%), AIN'T NO MO' (12.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (8.3%), INTO THE WOODS (7.1%), FUNNY GIRL (6.7%), TAKE ME OUT (6.4%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (6.1%), THE PIANO LESSON (5.2%), A STRANGE LOOP (3.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (3%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (2.8%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2.4%), LEOPOLDSTADT (2.1%), THE LION KING (0.8%), ALMOST FAMOUS (0.6%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-12.6%), 1776 (-11.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-10.3%), KPOP (-9.9%), & JULIET (-9.6%), BEETLEJUICE (-5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.1%), HADESTOWN (-3.9%), WICKED (-3.1%), ALADDIN (-2.7%), HAMILTON (-2.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-2.1%), SIX (-1.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Of note this week:

Please note that Thanksgiving fell within the prior week (week ending 11/27/2022).

AIN'T NO MO' opened at the Belasco on 12/1.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL opened at the Broadhurst on 12/4.

OHIO STATE MURDERS is in previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11. One performance (Mon. 11/28) was cancelled.

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY began previews at the Hayes and opens on 12/19.

THE COLLABORATION began previews at the Friedman and opens on 12/20.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 264,069 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,891,293. The average ticket price was $128.34.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.56% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $128.34 is down $-16.19 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $3,030,899

THE LION KING: $2,162,999

HAMILTON: $2,083,446

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,966,059

WICKED: $1,824,793





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

AIN'T NO MO' ($120,901), KPOP ($126,493), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($196,541), 1776 ($226,467), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($301,270)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: $183,072

THE MUSIC MAN: $165,357

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $85,149

LEOPOLDSTADT: $82,601

TAKE ME OUT: $73,614





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-541,937), HAMILTON ($-530,210), THE LION KING ($-511,899), WICKED ($-495,750), ALADDIN ($-372,418)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $253.50

HAMILTON: $206.16

FUNNY GIRL: $179.20

THE LION KING: $167.92

SIX: $163.46





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

AIN'T NO MO' ($21.36), KPOP ($32.06), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($65.21), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($67.24), 1776 ($71.15)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.1%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.6%

FUNNY GIRL: 99%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 98.7%

THE MUSIC MAN: 98%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

OHIO STATE MURDERS (45.5%), TAKE ME OUT (49.7%), 1776 (55%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (56.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (65%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 2344

THE MUSIC MAN: 1017

AIN'T NO MO': 1008

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: 823

FUNNY GIRL: 654





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1334), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-1190), CHICAGO (-1085), WICKED (-921), & JULIET (-789)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..