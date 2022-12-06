Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/4/22
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (25.5%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (12.8%), AIN'T NO MO' (12.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (8.3%), INTO THE WOODS (7.1%), FUNNY GIRL (6.7%), TAKE ME OUT (6.4%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (6.1%), THE PIANO LESSON (5.2%), A STRANGE LOOP (3.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (3%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (2.8%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2.4%), LEOPOLDSTADT (2.1%), THE LION KING (0.8%), ALMOST FAMOUS (0.6%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-12.6%), 1776 (-11.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-10.3%), KPOP (-9.9%), & JULIET (-9.6%), BEETLEJUICE (-5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.1%), HADESTOWN (-3.9%), WICKED (-3.1%), ALADDIN (-2.7%), HAMILTON (-2.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-2.1%), SIX (-1.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.3%),
Of note this week:
Please note that Thanksgiving fell within the prior week (week ending 11/27/2022).
AIN'T NO MO' opened at the Belasco on 12/1.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL opened at the Broadhurst on 12/4.
OHIO STATE MURDERS is in previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11. One performance (Mon. 11/28) was cancelled.
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY began previews at the Hayes and opens on 12/19.
THE COLLABORATION began previews at the Friedman and opens on 12/20.
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 264,069 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,891,293. The average ticket price was $128.34.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.56% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $128.34 is down $-16.19 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $3,030,899
THE LION KING: $2,162,999
HAMILTON: $2,083,446
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,966,059
WICKED: $1,824,793
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
AIN'T NO MO' ($120,901), KPOP ($126,493), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($196,541), 1776 ($226,467), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($301,270)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: $183,072
THE MUSIC MAN: $165,357
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $85,149
LEOPOLDSTADT: $82,601
TAKE ME OUT: $73,614
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-541,937), HAMILTON ($-530,210), THE LION KING ($-511,899), WICKED ($-495,750), ALADDIN ($-372,418)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $253.50
HAMILTON: $206.16
FUNNY GIRL: $179.20
THE LION KING: $167.92
SIX: $163.46
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
AIN'T NO MO' ($21.36), KPOP ($32.06), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($65.21), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($67.24), 1776 ($71.15)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.1%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.6%
FUNNY GIRL: 99%
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 98.7%
THE MUSIC MAN: 98%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
OHIO STATE MURDERS (45.5%), TAKE ME OUT (49.7%), 1776 (55%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (56.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (65%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 2344
THE MUSIC MAN: 1017
AIN'T NO MO': 1008
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: 823
FUNNY GIRL: 654
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1334), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-1190), CHICAGO (-1085), WICKED (-921), & JULIET (-789)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
