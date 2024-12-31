Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/29/24 - WICKED Grosses Over $5 Million

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/29/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: SWEPT AWAY closed on 12/29. The production had been extended after initially announcing its closing.

& JULIET; ALADDIN; MJ THE MUSICAL; THE BOOK OF MORMON; THE GREAT GATSBY; THE LION KING; AND WICKED each had a nine-performance week. CULT OF LOVE and EUREKA DAY each had a (planned) seven-performance week.

GYPSY cancelled seven of its eight scheduled performances due to illness in the company. BroadwayWorld has continued to report on the the cancellations. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community.

SIX had its Best Week of 2024 grossing $1,367,523.10 for the week ending 12/29/24 with an average capacity of 100.5% for 8 performances.

THE GREAT GATSBY broke the Broadway Theatre Box Office Record with gross sales of $2,618,358.86 for the week ending December 29, 2024. The previous record was set nearly 10 years ago by Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, at $1,873,246 for a 9-performance week ending January 5, 2015.

CHICAGO has set new gross records for the week ending 12/29/24:



New Highest Single Performance Gross Record

$187,621.10 - 12/25/24 Eve

(surpassing $173,415.75 - 12/28/23-Eve)



New Highest Weekly 8 performance Gross Record

$1,367,639.60 - 12/23/24-12/29/24

(surpassing $1,103,906.37 - 3/26/24-3/31/24)



New Highest Yearly Gross Record

$40,064,903.00 - 1/1/24-12/29/24

(surpassing $37,697,914.05 1/2/23 - 12/30/23)

This week (Week 32) included Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Last season, Week 32 included Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (17%), SWEPT AWAY (11.6%), EUREKA DAY (11.5%), GYPSY (11%), OUR TOWN (10%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (9.5%), LEFT ON TENTH (8.8%), CULT OF LOVE (7.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (7.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (5.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (5.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (5.1%), HELL'S KITCHEN (5%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (4.3%), DEATH BECOMES HER (4.1%), SIX (4.1%), & JULIET (3.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.7%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.6%), ALADDIN (1.9%), ROMEO + JULIET (1.2%), HADESTOWN (1%), HAMILTON (0.8%), SUFFS (0.8%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.4%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ELF (-3.1%), CHICAGO (-1.1%), ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE (-0.3%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 306,180 tickets sold and a total gross of $55,822,374. The average ticket price was $182.32.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.11%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 25.54% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $182.32 is up $35.48 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $5,037,392

THE LION KING: $4,203,121

HAMILTON: $2,938,288

ALADDIN: $2,806,677

THE GREAT GATSBY: $2,618,359



WICKED has held the top spot in the lead up to the film, and in the wake of the film's release.



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

EUREKA DAY ($276,281), GYPSY ($280,095), LEFT ON TENTH ($309,724), CULT OF LOVE ($402,062), SWEPT AWAY ($717,624)



GYPSY's drop in grosses can be connected to the production's cancelled performances due to illness in the company.



Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $2,013,297

THE LION KING: $1,305,645

ALADDIN: $1,065,694

MJ THE MUSICAL: $894,131

THE GREAT GATSBY: $843,590





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY ($-1,286,919), LEFT ON TENTH ($1,513), CULT OF LOVE ($39,968), EUREKA DAY ($41,771), ELF ($65,130)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

WICKED: $290.61

THE LION KING: $279.04

HAMILTON: $273.41

THE OUTSIDERS: $239.96

MJ THE MUSICAL: $207.73





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

EUREKA DAY ($69.14), LEFT ON TENTH ($76.17), SWEPT AWAY ($89.04), CULT OF LOVE ($107.94), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($117.46)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 103.1%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.5%

SUFFS: 101.9%

GYPSY: 101.9%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 101.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (47.7%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (78.3%), OUR TOWN (85.6%), EUREKA DAY (88.8%), CULT OF LOVE (91.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MJ THE MUSICAL: 2015

ALADDIN: 1960

WICKED: 1926

THE LION KING: 1661

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1520





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY (-9938), ELF (-406), CULT OF LOVE (-172), CHICAGO (-94), ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE (-26)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..