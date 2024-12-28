News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Both Performances of GYPSY Today Have Been Canceled

Performances have been canceled since Christmas day due to illness in the company.

By: Dec. 28, 2024
Gypsy Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Both Performances of GYPSY Today Have Been Canceled Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Both performances of Gypsy have been canceled today, Sunday, December 28th, according to a post on their official Instagram account. Regular performances are currently scheduled to resume tomorrow, Sunday, December 29.

LATEST NEWS

Both Performances of GYPSY Today Have Been Canceled
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2024
Character Breakdown: ENGLISH Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: Shiz Students Learn of Fiyero's Arrival in WICKED Deleted Scene

Performances of Gypsy on Broadway have been canceled since Christmas Day, due to continued illness within the company. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny BursteinJoy WoodsJordan TysonKevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli MargheritaLili ThomasMylinda HullJacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade SmithNatalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade








Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Gypsy Logo Hat Gypsy Logo Hat
Buy a Gypsy Momma's List Women's Tee Gypsy Momma's List Women's Tee
Buy a Gypsy Logo Magnet Gypsy Logo Magnet
Buy a Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie

Videos