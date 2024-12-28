Both Performances of GYPSY Today Have Been Canceled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Both performances of Gypsy have been canceled today, Sunday, December 28th, according to a post on their official Instagram account. Regular performances are currently scheduled to resume tomorrow, Sunday, December 29.

Performances of Gypsy on Broadway have been canceled since Christmas Day, due to continued illness within the company. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.