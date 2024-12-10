Breaking: SWEPT AWAY Pushes Back Broadway Closing Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway production of Swept Away has extended its run at the Longacre Theatre through Sunday, December 29, due to a surge in ticket sales following the previous announcement of its closing.

Earlier this evening, in an announcement from the stage during curtain call, Stark Sands said, “The story we tell is about the will to survive against incredible odds. This show was scheduled to play its final performance on Sunday, but thanks to you – the audience members who have come out to see us since we made that announcement, it turns out there’s more life left in us yet.”

The musical, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, will have played 48 regular performances and 20 previews at the time of its newly announced closing date. Swept Away opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) on Tuesday, November 19.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Swept Away is set for digital release on Friday, February 7, 2025, and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers and produced by Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, Will Van Dyke, and Madison Wells Live.

The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away is a “spectacular” New York Times Critic’s Pick. This breathtaking new musical and “spellbinding” (The Washington Post) experience will make your soul feel brand new. “It’s riveting! One of the most captivating tales on Broadway in just 90 nail-biting minutes” (Entertainment Weekly).

In Swept Away, crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive. Tony Award® winner John Gallagher, Jr. delivers “a fierce star turn” (The Wall Street Journal), two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands is “magnificent” (The Wrap), “Adrian Blake Enscoe is a revelation” (Deadline) and “Wayne Duvall gives a stellar performance” (EW).

Featuring a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), “this stunning musical will blow you away” (The Wrap).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.