Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/22/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: THE LIGHTNING THIEF (11.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (7.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (5.9%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (5.6%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (4.2%), FROZEN (2.8%), ALADDIN (2.6%), WICKED (2%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (0.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (0.4%), BEETLEJUICE (0.4%), THE LION KING (0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), WAITRESS (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: TOOTSIE (-17.3%), CHICAGO (-10.7%), SLAVE PLAY (-8.1%), THE INHERITANCE (-6.8%), HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER (-6.4%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-5.8%), OKLAHOMA! (-4.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-3.2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-3.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.3%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.5%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.4%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-0.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal c... (read more)
CATS Film is Getting Upgraded With 'Improved Visual Effects'
The Cats film has just debuted in theatres and it is already getting an upgrade.... (read more)
CATS Film Set to Bring in $7 Million in Opening Weekend; New STAR WARS on Track For $400 Million
The new CATS film is bringing in less at the box office than was initially expected.... (read more)
Paulo Szot Will Join The Broadway Cast Of CHICAGO
Tony Award-winner and opera star Paulo Szot will join the Broadway production of Chicago in the role of a?oeBilly Flynna?? at the Ambassador Theatre (... (read more)
Laurie Metcalf To Guest Star In HELL ON EARTH: A NEW MUSICAL (ABOUT MIDDLE SCHOOL) At Feinstein's/54 Below
Today it was announced that a brand new musical starring 20 Bay Area teens will debut at Feinstein's/54 Below January 24 and 25.... (read more)