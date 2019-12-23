Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/22/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/22/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: THE LIGHTNING THIEF (11.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (7.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (5.9%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (5.6%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (4.2%), FROZEN (2.8%), ALADDIN (2.6%), WICKED (2%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (0.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (0.4%), BEETLEJUICE (0.4%), THE LION KING (0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), WAITRESS (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: TOOTSIE (-17.3%), CHICAGO (-10.7%), SLAVE PLAY (-8.1%), THE INHERITANCE (-6.8%), HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER (-6.4%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-5.8%), OKLAHOMA! (-4.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-3.2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-3.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.3%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.5%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.4%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-0.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You