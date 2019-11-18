Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/17/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (4.6%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (3%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (1.4%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.4%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-19.9%), WICKED (-14.5%), OKLAHOMA! (-14%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-13.3%), BEETLEJUICE (-13.2%), MEAN GIRLS (-11.8%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-11%), TOOTSIE (-10.3%), WAITRESS (-8%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-7.6%), BETRAYAL (-7.4%), FROZEN (-6.9%), SLAVE PLAY (-6.2%), THE LION KING (-4.7%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-4.5%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-3.8%), ALADDIN (-3.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.2%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-3.1%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-2.8%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-2.3%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-2.2%), HADESTOWN (-1.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.7%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.7%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-0.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.3%),
Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
Review Roundup: EVITA at New York City Center
First Listen: & JULIET Releases Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl. Not Yet A Woman'
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
Photo Flash: First Look at THE INHERITANCE, Opening On Broadway November 17
