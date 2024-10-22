Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/20/24 - MJ, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/20/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: SUNSET BLVD. opened at the St. James on 10/20. The show had six performances with 1,638 seats and one performance with 1,654 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,482. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,640. LEFT ON TENTH is in previews at the Jones and opens on 10/23. ROMEO + JULIET is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 10/24. The production had 5 heavily attended press performances. A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL began previews at Studio 54 and opens on 11/11. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING began previews at the Belasco and opens on 11/12. TAMMY FAYE began previews at the Palace and opens on 11/14. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day weekend fell within the prior week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (6.5%), JOB (5.9%), THE NOTEBOOK (5.9%), SUNSET BLVD. (5.5%), SUFFS (4.9%), LEFT ON TENTH (3.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.1%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (1.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.7%), STEREOPHONIC (1.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (0.9%), WICKED (0.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: YELLOW FACE (-88.3%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (-10%), CHICAGO (-6.1%), SIX (-3.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.8%), HAMILTON (-2.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.9%), & JULIET (-1.7%), OUR TOWN (-1.6%), ALADDIN (-1.4%), THE LION KING (-1.3%), HADESTOWN (-1.2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-1.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.8%), THE ROOMMATE (-0.7%), ROMEO + JULIET (-0.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.1%),

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 282,356 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,689,137. The average ticket price was $122.86.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 5.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.23% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.86 is down $-4.97 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,231,866

THE LION KING: $2,006,259

HAMILTON: $1,868,462

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,554,713

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,471,544

JOB ($296,465), YELLOW FACE ($338,266), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($533,453), THE ROOMMATE ($536,495), LEFT ON TENTH ($599,543)

MCNEAL: $378,857OUR TOWN: $166,000HELL'S KITCHEN: $126,776SUFFS: $112,321CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $69,082

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-459,734), WICKED ($-254,545), THE LION KING ($-192,049), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-183,431), ALADDIN ($-119,708)

HAMILTON: $184.21MCNEAL: $175.75THE OUTSIDERS: $175.29OH, MARY!: $164.21ROMEO + JULIET: $161.73

YELLOW FACE ($72.84), JOB ($78.95), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($88.66), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($91.49), ALADDIN ($93.69)

ROMEO + JULIET: 102.9%THE OUTSIDERS: 102.3%OH, MARY!: 100%MCNEAL: 100%STEREOPHONIC: 100%

YELLOW FACE (0%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (59.1%), LEFT ON TENTH (68%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (72.1%), CHICAGO (79.6%)

MCNEAL: 2190ROMEO + JULIET: 800BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 770SUNSET BLVD.: 742THE NOTEBOOK: 481

THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (-943), CHICAGO (-530), YELLOW FACE (-501), SIX (-315), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-293)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..