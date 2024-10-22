Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/20/24 - MJ, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

View the latest Broadway Grosses; 4 New Shows Start Previews
Of note this week: SUNSET BLVD. opened at the St. James on 10/20. The show had six performances with 1,638 seats and one performance with 1,654 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,482. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,640. LEFT ON TENTH is in previews at the Jones and opens on 10/23. ROMEO + JULIET is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 10/24. The production had 5 heavily attended press performances. A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL began previews at Studio 54 and opens on 11/11. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING began previews at the Belasco and opens on 11/12. TAMMY FAYE began previews at the Palace and opens on 11/14. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day weekend fell within the prior week.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (6.5%), JOB (5.9%), THE NOTEBOOK (5.9%), SUNSET BLVD. (5.5%), SUFFS (4.9%), LEFT ON TENTH (3.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.1%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (1.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.7%), STEREOPHONIC (1.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (0.9%), WICKED (0.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: YELLOW FACE (-88.3%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (-10%), CHICAGO (-6.1%), SIX (-3.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.8%), HAMILTON (-2.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.9%), & JULIET (-1.7%), OUR TOWN (-1.6%), ALADDIN (-1.4%), THE LION KING (-1.3%), HADESTOWN (-1.2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-1.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.8%), THE ROOMMATE (-0.7%), ROMEO + JULIET (-0.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.1%),
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 282,356 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,689,137. The average ticket price was $122.86.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 5.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.23% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.86 is down $-4.97 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $2,231,866
THE LION KING: $2,006,259
HAMILTON: $1,868,462
HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,554,713
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,471,544
