Broadway Favorites Leslie Odom Jr., Megan Hilty, and Cheyenne Jackson to Perform with National Symphony Orchestra

The Kennedy Center has announced its 2019-2020 season for the National Symphony Orchestra Pops.

Tony Award winner and original Hamilton cast member Leslie Odom Jr. will lead NSO's annual Holiday Pops! concert from December 13-14. Two more Broadway favorites, Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5, Smash) and Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, Aida, American Horror Story) will join forces to perform a series of concerts over Valentine's Day weekend, featuring songs from Broadway, film, and the American Songbook.

Other highlights of the NSO Pops season include Nat King Cole at 100, a centennial celebration of the late American music legend, and a presentations of the films Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Disney/Pixar's Up with the films' respective scores played live by the NSO.

The season will conclude with a semi-staged presentation of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town. Bernstein's first Broadway musical hit, featuring songs like "New York, New York," "Lonely Town," and "Some Other Time," will be directed in Alan Paul, Associate Artistic Director of The Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Show-stopping pops concerts have been a staple of the National Symphony Orchestra's more than 80 years of performances. These concerts have ranged from performances on a barge on the Potomac River, to concerts on the Ellipse, and in National Parks around the greater Washington area. The 2000-2001 season saw the creation of the post of Principal Pops Conductor specifically for Broadway great Marvin Hamlisch, who held the position until the 2010-2011 season. Steven Reineke has been the Principal Pops Conductor since the 2011-2012 season. NSO Pops performances take place at all the NSO's principal performance venues: Wolf Trap, the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, and in the NSO's primary home, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, with a subscription season featuring the Orchestra with guest artists from a variety of musical genres.





