Broadway Catch Up: October 9 - Leslie Odom, Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Ramos, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Leslie Odom, Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Ramos, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo perform 'Where Is The Love'

The performance is part of the Great Performances: GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS program, premiring October 12th. It includes performances by Laurie Anderson, Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Yola. Presenters include Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Mantegna, John Legend, LL Cool J, Greg Phillinganes, Henry Rollins, and Don Was.

Artists from several hit Broadway musicals came together for a virtual letter-writing party featuring entertainment and engaging conversation with several hundred volunteers - all to promote voter education and engagement ahead of the general election this November. The party, which was hosted by VoteRiders, aimed to raise awareness around the complexities of voter ID laws, specifically targeting at-risk voters in Florida and Wisconsin. Previous events hosted by VoteRiders in August and September saw the completion of nearly 40,000 letters that were sent directly to voters in key states.

Matt Bomer discusses epic karaoke nights with the cast of The Boys in the Band!

Matt Bomer shares how his adoration for The Beastie Boys is like eating popcorn, lays out the plot for his film The Boys in the Band and talks about the epic karaoke nights he had with the cast when the show was on Broadway.

Anthony Ramos performs his new single 'Stop'!

Anthony Ramos appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show recently, where he performed his new single "Stop." The song is available now along with his debut album "The Good & The Bad."

