Broadway Catch Up: June 11 - Josh Groban, Josh Gad, Renee Fleming, and More!

Jon Rua performs original dance narrative 'ToGeTheR'!
The performer created the video as part of Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME series.
Josh Groban performs 'Your Face'!
During Josh Groban's recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he performed his song Your Face.
Josh also shared what his upcoming virtual concert looks like. James also asked Josh about his efforts to support arts education through his foundation "Find Your Light," and what inspired the name for his new song.
The cast of Because of Winn-Dixie performs 'What I Got'!
Featured performers include: Chloe Cheers, John Edwards, Ryan Halsaver, Jay Hendrix, Brian Michael Hoffman, Veronica James, Isabel Keating, Crystal Kellogg, Jesse Lenat, Ava Loughlin, Jamie Mann, Sophia Massa, Jacqueline Petroccia, David Poe, Nicole Powell, Roz Ryan, Tess Santarsiero, Kacie Sheik, J. Robert Spencer, Ben Stone-Zelman, Josie Todd, Mackenzie Warren, and family members of the cast.
Renee Fleming chats with Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD!
Episode 4 has been released of Music and Mind LIVE. In the episode, Renée Fleming welcomes the world-famous author Deepak Chopra and renowned neuroscientist and musician Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, to discuss "An Integrated Approach to COVID-19 and the Mind."
Josh Gad talks Central Park and more on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Josh Gad was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about his current projects, which include Apple TV's Central Park and Disney+'s Artemis Fowl.
Gad is one of the co-creators of the new Apple TV series Central Park, and he spoke about the series saying, "It's one of those really joyful shows that has brought people a sense of light in some of the darkness we find ourselves in right now, and it's a big musical, it's got Titus Burgess, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Stanley Tucci, our mutual friend Kristen Bell so it's great and really love everyone watch it."
