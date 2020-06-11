Broadway Catch Up: June 11 - Josh Groban, Josh Gad, Renee Fleming, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Josh Groban, Josh Gad, Renee Fleming, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Jon Rua performs original dance narrative 'ToGeTheR'!

The performer created the video as part of Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME series.

Related Articles