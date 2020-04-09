Broadway Catch Up: April 9 - Lauren Patten, Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Hailey Kilgore and More Perform

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Lauren Patten, Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, Hailey Kilgore, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lauren Patten Sings 'Let It Be'!

Geffen Playhouse presents Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alums and favorite theater artists. Lauren Patten sang The Beatles' Let It Be for the series!

Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo sing from Love Never Dies!

While we are all at home, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo are lifting our spirits with beautiful music! The pair, who starred together in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, sang a virtual duet of the song Once Upon Another Time.

Ryan McCartan joins Laura Osnes for R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube stream features Ryan McCartan performing an acoustic version of his modern take on "This Nearly Was Mine" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.

Hailey Kilgore sings 'Home' from The Wiz! Hailey Kilgore recently went live on Instagram where she chatted with fans and performed, including 'Home' from The Wiz! Elaine Paige challenges the cast of Showstopper! She launched the 24-Hour Song Challenge by challenging The Showstoppers to compose a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. At 11am via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Elaine threw down the gauntlet for the Olivier Award-winning improvisers to compose a song about having to stay isolated at home in the style of "West Side Story", which is her favourite musical of all time.

West End stars sing 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life'!

Martyn Ellis & Adam Price have produced a video of West End stars singing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life to raise money for Acting For Others!

A Musical About Star Wars releases a virtual sing-along!

The cast sang a virtual version of the show's anthem, "Be The Change That You Wish To See In The Galaxy" from their homes! Featured in the video are original cast members Taylor Crousore, Emily McNamara, Scott Richard Foster, as well as understudies and other cast members; Amy Hillner Larsen, Justin Sargent, Dylan Hartwell, Amanda Lopez, plus stage manager Brent Michael Jones and the show's composer/lyricist Billy Recce.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You