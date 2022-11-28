Broadway Buying Guide: November 28, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Chicago Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49.5 - A true New York City institution, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway history. It tells the universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz with one show-stopping song after another, and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.

2) Funny Girl Buy Tickets Tickets from $69 - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

3) The Music Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $182.5 - Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster will star as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on September 9, 2020, and officially open on October 15, 2020. One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

4) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $129 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

5) The Lion King Buy Tickets Tickets from: $89 - The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands. The Lion King won six Tony Awards 1998 including Best Musical, Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor) making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor.

6) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

7) A Beautiful Noise Buy Tickets - The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs "Sweet Caroline", "America", and "Cracklin' Rosie". Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise debuts in Boston before heading to Broadway. Good times never seemed so good.

8) MJ the Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here!

9) Beetlejuice Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

10) A Christmas Carol Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman's Guide...) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting and hope-filled vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival - Once on this Island).

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Merrily We Roll Along Buy Tickets - Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez! Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

2) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at the Westside Theatre! Winner of the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is "wildly exuberant" (The Hollywood Reporter), and a New York Times Critic's Pick. This smash-hit production stars Emmy® winner and Grammy® nominee Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"), Tony® nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance in LITTLE SHOP. Together they bring succulent new life to a true musical landmark. Get tickets now and enjoy a taste of what we've all been craving: live theater!

3) A Man Of No Importance Buy Tickets - Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne. Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

4) Straight Line Crazy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $149 - Following an acclaimed run this spring at the Bridge Theatre in London, *Straight Line Crazy*, a new play by David Hare, will have its exclusive US engagement this fall at The Shed. Starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses and directed by Nicholas Hytner (*One Man, Two Guvnors*) and Jamie Armitage (*Six*), the play delves into Moses's questionable legacy and enduring impact on New York City. For 40 uninterrupted years, Moses was among the most powerful men in New York as he envisioned and built public works whose aftereffects determine how New Yorkers experience the city to this day. These public works were often realized at the expense of disempowered New Yorkers, particularly people of color, living in the way of and near his projects. The play presents an imagined retelling of the arc of Moses's controversial career in two decisive moments: his rise to power in the late 1920s and the public outcry against the corrosive effects of that power in the mid-1950s.

5) Sandra Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.5 - In this new one-woman thriller from David Cale, which reunites the creative team of the acclaimed Vineyard production Harry Clarke, Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, and starring Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English), Sandra asks how far would you go for love?

6) Downstate Buy Tickets - At a registered address in downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes share a group home where they live out their days post-incarceration. When a man shows up to confront his childhood abuser, it becomes hard to locate the line between justice and retribution. This gripping, provocative new play from Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris zeroes in on the limits of compassion and forgiveness.

7) Kinky Boots Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation is winner of EVERY MAJOR BEST MUSICAL AWARD, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole, KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again.

8) Fiddler On The Roof Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's beloved Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is back this November in a seven-week return engagement at New World Stages, directed by Academy Award and Tony winner Joel Grey and starring Steven Skybell, who reprises his role as Tevye, a funny and honest milkman navigating family and faith in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka.

9) A Sherlock Carol Buy Tickets Tickets from: $41.5 - ONCE AGAIN, IT'S TIME TO DECK THE HALLS WITH DICKENS AND DOYLE! Two beloved classic tales. One thrilling new mystery. Now returning to NYC for its second captivating season, A SHERLOCK CAROL is a heartwarming holiday production for all ages-and a theatrical experience you'll never forget! Reunite with the characters you love from Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, now brought together in a story of intrigue and suspense, with a helping of holiday cheer. When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future. Don't miss the mystery of the season, live on stage for a strictly limited engagement. Share the holiday spirit and give the gift of A SHERLOCK CAROL!

10) Becky Nurse of Salem Buy Tickets Tickets from: $65 - BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times. Directed by Rebecca Taichman.