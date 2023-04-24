Broadway Buying Guide: April 24, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Buy Tickets Tickets from: $45 - Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage, Hamlet, Star Wars) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead for a Dollar, Othello) star in Lorraine Hansberry's (A Raisin in the Sun) sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run. Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals. As if reaching across the decades, Hansberry's incisive final work offers shockingly contemporary provocations. Discover this "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) from one of America's greatest playwrights when it finally returns to New York.

2) Prima Facie Buy Tickets - Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Suzie Miller's award-winning Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo actor tour de force from Jodie Comer.

3) Here Lies Love Buy Tickets - Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love features choreography by Annie-B Parson and is developed & directed by Alex Timbers. The theater is transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

4) Peter Pan Goes Wrong Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - The team behind the global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, brings their trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

5) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $124 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

6) Sweeney Todd Buy Tickets Tickets from: $174 - Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

7) Camelot Buy Tickets Tickets from: $112 - Camelot comes to vibrant life once again with a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century by Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher. Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

8) New York, New York Buy Tickets Tickets from $59 - A brand-new musical bringing Broadway legends back together, New York, New York is a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world. It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it here, they can make it anywhere. New York, New York is a spectacular show for a singular city.

9) Chicago Buy Tickets Tickets from: $62 - Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. A true New York City institution, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

10) Funny Girl Buy Tickets Tickets from $69 - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) The Light in the Piazza Buy Tickets - An American mother and daughter living in the shadow of a tragic accident find joy, memories, and undreamt-of opportunities while on vacation in 1950s Florence. Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza won six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Adam Guettel, who-following in the footsteps of his grandfather Richard Rodgers-brought surprising chromatic complexity to his lush, romantic songs, and took the adventurous step of including untranslated Italian lyrics and dialogue to better capture this cross-cultural love story.

2) Bees & Honey Buy Tickets - Married couple Manuel and Johaira are entering new phases in their lives. But as the challenges of life and marriage mount, the young and ambitious couple must answer the age-old question: Is Love enough? This Washington Heights love is inspired by Juan Luis Guerra's Como Abeja Al Panal.

3) Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $52.50 - "Glorious ... the full-throated spirit of punk is alive and roaring" - IRISH TIMES Based on the BAFTA award-winning film by Glenn Patterson and Colin Carberry, Good Vibrations chronicles the story of Terri Hooley, a radical, rebel, and music-lover in 1970s Belfast. When the Troubles shut down his city and his friends take sides, Terri opens a record shop and becomes the unlikely leader of a motley band of kids who join his mission to create a new community and an alternative Ulster, and to bring his hometown back to life. This U.S. premiere musical features a cast of twelve and a bounty of anthems from Northern Ireland's punk era, including the Undertones' "Teenage Kicks," the Outcasts' "Just Another Teenage Rebel," and Stiff Little Fingers' "Alternative Ulster."

4) Sorry For Your Loss Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of "A Good Cry" created "Sorry for Your Loss," a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life - and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss - or will. So... everyone.

5) Rock & Roll Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - ROCK & ROLL MAN is the original musical about a musical original. Alan Freed was a Cleveland DJ who heard the future-and knew he had to let it sing. He named the genre "Rock & Roll," bringing music to the masses and integrating artists and audiences on the airwaves and in concerts for the first time in history. Along the way, he became an icon to the nation's youth-and a target for the nation's establishment.

6) Days of Wine and Roses Buy Tickets - Adapted from JP Miller's 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

7) Robin and Me Buy Tickets Tickets from: $37.50 - Dave's got a lot on his mind and the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave Droxler as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

8) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

9) King James Buy Tickets - "King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-packed New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

10) Lionel Bart's Oliver! Buy Tickets Tickets from $35 - Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and winner of six Academy Awards for the iconic Carol Reed film adaptation, Lionel Bart's adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist has been a household name since its premiere in 1960. Yet Oliver! hasn't been seen on a New York City stage since its Broadway revival nearly 40 years ago. The story of a child who dares to trust in others, search for love, and ask for more in London's seedy underworld, Bart's coming-of-age classic finds new life in this landmark Encores! revival featuring Lilli Cooper (Nancy), Raúl Esparza (Fagin), Julian Lerner (The Artful Dodger), Tam Mutu (Bill Sikes), Brad Oscar (Mr. Bumble), Benjamin Pajak (Oliver), and Mary Testa (Widow Corney).