Broadway Brainteasers: Julia Murney Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Murney's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Julia Murney-themed crossword puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Murney's shows and roles!
