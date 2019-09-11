Broadway-Bound BLUE Will Have Reading, Starring Leslie Uggams and Nicole Ari Parker
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Blue is coming to Broadway in spring of 2020 at a theatre to be announced, directed by Phylicia Rashad.
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the play will have an invitation-only reading September 13-14. The reading will be directed by Phylicia Rashad and will star Leslie Uggams and Nicole Ari Parker.
Rashad starred in both the play's 2000 world premiere at Arena Stage and 2001 New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company.
Rashad will be making her Broadway debut as a director with this production. Her directing credits include acclaimed productions of four August Wilson classics: Gem of the Ocean at Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Mark Taper Forum, and Fences at both the Long Wharf Theatre and the McCarter Theatre. Additionally, she has directed at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre and New York's Signature Theatre.
With fierce wit and astonishing honesty, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. Infused with a searing jazz and soul score, Blue celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself.
Additional news about Blue including cast and design team will be announced shortly.
